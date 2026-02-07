Kate Middleton places new rules for kids after Beckham family drama

Princess Kate feels “great sympathy” for their close friends David Beckham and Victoria following the estrangement from their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham.

The Princess of Wales, who is mum to three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, is now compelled to take action of her after the “sad” rift that grips the Beckham family.

The doting mother is concerned about how the public exposure affects the children and what it could potentially mean for the future of their families, especially with a major example existing for the royals: Prince Harry.

Prince George will be turning into a teenager in a matter of few months, royal experts believes that the public fallout of the Beckham has reinforced Kate’s resolve for her children and their royal duties.

“We know that there are already some tensions over whether he should have a mobile phone,” former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told The Mirror, noting that the eldest Wales child is now approaching age with “hormones racing” and “big changes ahead in his schooling”.

The expert pointed out for parents “dragging a toddler in full tantrum mode out of the house and into the car” is “normal but not for William and Catherine’s children. For the Waleses, it will be “headline news” given their “complicated destiny”.

Hence, Kate is setting a crucial rule for her children and letting them have their privacy for as long as they can.

“They can’t pretend that there is total equality between their three children because one of them is going to be the ultimate top dog – the King. And that obviously creates different issues for each child,” Bond explained.

“For George, it must be daunting but I think William and Catherine are intent on letting him just enjoy his childhood for as long as possible without worrying about the future.”