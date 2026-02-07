Alex Warren teases new song 'Fever Dream' release date: 'Really soon'

Alex Warren continued to playfully tease fans about the release date of his upcoming song, Fever Dream, which might rival the success of his global hit Ordinary.

Taking to his official Instagram, on Friday, February 6, the Grammy nominee posted a new video of himself, singing his new song in a studio.

The text, "All you do is write songs about your wife," was written over the video, which ended with, "Coming really, really soon."

The former Youtuber added a cheeky caption that read, “Can I tell you the release date now…”

Warren first teased the upbeat love song three days ago with his wife Kouvr Annon.

In an Instagram video with the text “Alex Warren will never write something as good as Ordinary,” the Give You Love singer and his wife could be seen jamming and grooving along to Fever Dream.

While the exact release date is yet to be revealed. Fans can’t wait to listen to the complete track.

Spotify commented under Warren’s latest video, writing, “ we’ll take the release date… pretty please?”

Singer Henry Moodie, complimented the preview, “loveeee this.”

A fan expressed, “IM SO EXCITED FOR THIS.”

Another chimed in, adding. “I'm SO READY for this song!!! Will there be a choreography???”

Fresh of making his Grammys debut with a live performance of his breakthrough single, Ordinary, Warren has teased his new Fever Dream.