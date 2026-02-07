Ben Stiller reveals ‘one of the highest points’ of his career

Ben Stiller said that working with David Bowie on Zoolander remains one of the most unforgettable experiences of his career.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Stiller recalled how stunned he was when Bowie agreed to appear in the 2001 comedy.

"Having worked with so many different people over the years, it's really one of the high points to have had that time with him," Stiller opened up about working with Life on Mars hitmaker.

"He was incredibly generous, incredibly classy — everybody on set was in awe."

“When he said yes to doing it, I couldn’t believe he said yes,” Stiller admitted.

Bowie’s cameo saw him play himself, judging the now iconic runway “walk off” between Stiller’s Derek Zoolander and Owen Wilson’s Hansel.

Stiller, who is going to share screen with Ariana Grande and Robert De Niro in the upcoming film Meet the Parents 4 titled as Focker In-Law, explained his presence gave the film “so much credibility”.

“It’s been a high point in my career to be able to have that time with him, for sure,” Stiller said.

The Royal Tenenbaums actor also praised Bowie’s humor and self-deprecating nature, noting that his willingness to poke fun at himself made the cameo even more memorable.