Zayn Malik, Louis docuseries sparks confusion, producer sets record straight

Campfire Studios share key information about Zayn, Louis' road-trip film

The producer behind Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson’s road-trip documentary has shared an important information with fans.

The duo has signed a multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix for a three-part docuseries, featuring the two former bandmates doing a road trip across the USA, covering their lives, fatherhood and the death of late Liam Payne.

Ever since the project has been announced, there has been a confusion among fans, who are convinced that it might be a series based on One Direction.

To clear the air, the production company Campfire Studios has released a statement stating that “it is not a One Direction show.”

The studio confirmed, “It is not a One Direction show; it is a show about Louis and Zayn, formerly of One Direction, who are reconnecting via a road trip.”

The statement continued, “These two guys who have lost touch because life happens, are reconnecting as they’re experiencing America.”

Louis and Zayn both are brits and have spent a lot of time in the US during their touring days with the band.

“They’re both Brits and have spent quite a lot of time over here but that time has been on a tour bus with an entourage. This is truly them going town-to-town, reconnecting, having some fun and getting to know people.”

Even though, there is no confirmation by the streaming giant about the project, but reports suggest that the filming kickstarted in late 2025, with potential release for later in 2026.

However, there were also rumours about an alleged fight that occurred between the two singers while shooting the film.

But the Lemonade singer, in his latest gig, revealed that there is a new project coming up which is “different” and that he is "excited" about it.