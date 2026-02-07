Lisa Kudrow makes special request to Warner Bros as she revisits 'Friends' set

Lisa Kudrow showed the opening credits scene location of 'Friends'

Friends famed Lisa Kudrow recently revisited the Warner Bros studio to recall good memories from the filming days of the hit American sitcom.

The 62-year-old, who played Pheobe Buffay in the show, revealed how they kickstarted with a small lot.

After the success of the first episode, they were moved to a bigger set that could adjust 200-400 people as audience.

She took a ride of the entire studio and showed around some key places where the iconic scenes were shot. For instance, Lisa gave a sneak peek of the location where the opening credits were filmed, the couch and the fountain.

While speaking with the Architectural Digest, The Comeback actress stated, “It’s hard for me to tell whether Warner Bros. is just special to me, or if it’s special to the whole city or industry, and I think it is."

It was emotional trip for her, which forced her to make a request to the studio for preserving the Friends set forever, no matter how many bosses change.

“Everything changes ownership all the time, and you don’t know what’s going to happen. I think most people really really hope whatever happens next is that this studio lot is preserved as it is.”

She pleaded, “Whoever buys it, you don’t need to change anything! It works. It works great! It really does.”

Friends is one of the most popular TV shows of all time having 10 seasons. It features Kudrow along with Jennifer Aniston, Coutney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.