Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger make holiday decisions before marriage

Chris Pratt revealed how he and Katherine Schwarzenegger ironed out some of their biggest household traditions before walking down the aisle including exactly when to start and stop celebrating Christmas.

On a recent episode of Sirius XM’s Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast, Pratt explained that part of their premarital counseling at St. Monica’s Church in Santa Monica involved creating a “list of directives” for their marriage.

Among them was agreeing to play Christmas music starting November 1 and taking down the tree on December 26.

The couple, who wed in 2019 at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, decided that discussing these details ahead of time would help avoid disagreements later.

“It’s like 300 potential landmines and [you can] diffuse them beforehand,” Pratt said. “And that way, if you have an issue, you talk about it and hash it out.”

The 46-year-old and 36-year-old now share daughters Lyla (5), Eloise (3) and son Ford (15 months) along with Pratt’s son Jack (12) from his previous marriage to Anna Faris.

He called premarital counseling “a great gift to give your potential spouse,” noting that it helped them establish clarity on traditions and expectations before their first Christmas together.

Schwarzenegger has also spoken openly about seeking guidance before marriage, including working with a step parenting coach to navigate her role in Jack’s life.

By setting boundaries and traditions early, Pratt and Schwarzenegger say they’ve built a foundation that helps them avoid conflict and focus on family.