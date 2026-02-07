Zendaya stylist hilariously reacts to dramatic Louis Vuitton transformation

Zendaya proved to be ever the style chameleon while appearing in the latest luxury promo for Louis Vuitton.

The Euphoria star’s luscious locks were noticeably chopped into a chic pixie cut, which featured micro curls all over.

Dressed in a co-ordinated pinstripe waist and pants combo from the brand which she reps as one of its global ambassadors, the actress and producer looked sharp for the campaign which aims to “highlight the personal narratives of global celebrities.”

However, as the buzz around her new look grew, Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach had a hilarious reaction to the situation.

Sharing a meme-ified video to his official X (formerly Twitter) profile, the style expert described her as his “day 1” while adding that they “had to switch it up”.

The celebrity-favourite Law Roach, who currently styles Rosé, Ariana Grande, Celine Dion, and more, has been with Zendaya since her Disney days. The two started working with each other in 2011 and have remained together ever since.

The pair famously popularised the “method dressing” red carpet phenomenon, with Law styling Zendaya in numerous looks which closely followed the main themes from her movies like Spider-Man, Challengers, and more.

Meanwhile, Zendaya’s latest advert for Louis Vuitton notably arrived just days after the trailer launch of her upcoming film with Robert Pattinson, The Drama. The actress will further appear in other blockbuster releases like The Odyssey, Dune: Part Three, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day this year.