Mariah Carey sparks lip-sync debate at Winter Olympics 2026

Mariah Carey helped kick off the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics – but not without stirring up controversy.

As the stadium lights dimmed and the music awelled, the six-time Grammy winner took center stage during the opening ceremony, delivering what was meant to be one of the night’s emotional high points. Instead, viewers around the world quickly zeroed in on one question: was she actually singing live?

Carey, 56, opened her set in Italian with D Domenico Modugno's Nel Blu, dipinto di Blu, internationally known as Volare before transitioning into Nothing Is Impossible from her 2025 album Here For It All.

The performance aired live globally and was framed as a symbolic bridge between Milan’s modern energy and Cortina d’Ampezzo’s alpine tradition.

But as the ceremony unfolded, social media lit up. Fans and critics alike pointed out moments where Carey’s lip movements appeared slightly out of sync with the audio, fueling speculation that the vocals may have been pre-recorded.

So far, no one’s talking. Neither Carey’s team nor Olympic organisers have addressed the claims, and the broadcast offered no clarification – a notable contrast to past Games where live vocals were clearly emphasised.

The debate gained traction because other musical moments felt unmistakably live. Laura Pausini’s rendition of the Italian national anthem and Andrea Bocelli’s later performance were widely praised for their raw, authentic delivery.

The ceremony’s theme, Harmony, was meant to steal the spotlight unity. Instead, Carey’s set has become one of the first viral talking points of Milano-Cortina 2026.