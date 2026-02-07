 
Geo News

Mariah Carey sparks lip-sync debate at Winter Olympics 2026

Mariah Carey kicks start Milano-Cortina 2026 Olympics

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 07, 2026

Mariah Carey sparks lip-sync debate at Winter Olympics 2026
Mariah Carey sparks lip-sync debate at Winter Olympics 2026

Mariah Carey helped kick off the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics – but not without stirring up controversy.

As the stadium lights dimmed and the music awelled, the six-time Grammy winner took center stage during the opening ceremony, delivering what was meant to be one of the night’s emotional high points. Instead, viewers around the world quickly zeroed in on one question: was she actually singing live?

Carey, 56, opened her set in Italian with D Domenico Modugno's Nel Blu, dipinto di Blu, internationally known as Volare before transitioning into Nothing Is Impossible from her 2025 album Here For It All.

The performance aired live globally and was framed as a symbolic bridge between Milan’s modern energy and Cortina d’Ampezzo’s alpine tradition.

But as the ceremony unfolded, social media lit up. Fans and critics alike pointed out moments where Carey’s lip movements appeared slightly out of sync with the audio, fueling speculation that the vocals may have been pre-recorded.

So far, no one’s talking. Neither Carey’s team nor Olympic organisers have addressed the claims, and the broadcast offered no clarification – a notable contrast to past Games where live vocals were clearly emphasised.

The debate gained traction because other musical moments felt unmistakably live. Laura Pausini’s rendition of the Italian national anthem and Andrea Bocelli’s later performance were widely praised for their raw, authentic delivery.

The ceremony’s theme, Harmony, was meant to steal the spotlight unity. Instead, Carey’s set has become one of the first viral talking points of Milano-Cortina 2026.

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger make holiday decisions before marriage
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger make holiday decisions before marriage
Austin Butler secures role in controversial cycling biopic
Austin Butler secures role in controversial cycling biopic
Timothy Busfield put on trial for child abuse with official charges
Timothy Busfield put on trial for child abuse with official charges
Alex Warren marks one year of global breakout hit 'Ordinary' video
Alex Warren marks one year of global breakout hit 'Ordinary'
Michael B. Jordan honors Chadwick Boseman with touching 'Black Panther' tribute
Michael B. Jordan honors Chadwick Boseman with touching 'Black Panther' tribute
Chris Hemsworth gets candid about 'money-driven' movie choices
Chris Hemsworth gets candid about 'money-driven' movie choices
50 Cent turns ‘King of Petty' with Superbowl jab at Diddy and others
50 Cent turns ‘King of Petty' with Superbowl jab at Diddy and others
Taylor Swift's 'inspiring' Olympic message leaves fans unimpressed video
Taylor Swift's 'inspiring' Olympic message leaves fans unimpressed