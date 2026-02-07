Daniel Stern secures legal win after heinous charges thrown out

Daniel Stern walked out of court with major legal win.

The Home Alone star, 68, on February 6, had a prostitution charge against him officially dismissed In Ventura County, California, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Stern had been cited late last year but was never taken into custody.

The charge stemmed from a December 2025 incident at a hotel in Camarillo, where Stern was accused of soliciting prostitution. Authorities issued a citation at the time, but the case never escalated beyond that.