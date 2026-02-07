Neil Young apologises to fans after heartbreaking decision

Neil Young made an upsetting announcement ahead of his U.K. and Europe tour.

The rock legend has cancelled his planned 2026 tour dates with the Chrome Hearts, a new band featuring Micah Nelson, Corey McCormick, Anthony LoGerfo, and Spooner Oldham

On Friday, February 6, a message popped up on his official website, informing his fans about his major decision.

“I have decided to take a break and will not be touring Europe this time,” the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer stated. “Thanks to everyone who bought tickets.”

He went on to formally issue an apology, adding, “I'm sorry to let you down, but this is not the time.”

While, the Canadian-American singer-songwriter didn’t mention the reason behind why he chose to sit this one out, he wrote, “I do love playing LIVE and being with you and the Chrome Hearts.”

The Heart of Gold hitmaker signed off, “LOVE. Neil. be well.”

For the unversed, the tour was set to kick off June 17 in Bodelva, England, and was scheduled through July 26 in Udine, Italy.

Elvis Costello and the Imposters were also set to open on select dates.

Moreover, the cancellation comes after an active month for Young, 80, who made headlines in January when he pledged to give his music to anyone in Greenland after President Trump’s administration announced plans to seek U.S. control of the island nation.