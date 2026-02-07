 
Geo News

Bianca Censori breaks silence on viral Venice boat ride with Kanye West

Bianca Censori, Kanye West boat controversy took place in Venice in 2023

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 07, 2026

Bianca Censori breaks silence on viral Venice boat ride with Kanye West
Bianca Censori breaks silence on viral Venice boat ride with Kanye West

Bianca Censori finally addressed the infamous 2023 incident that saw her and husband Kanye West banned from Venetian water taxis after paparazzi photos sparked global headlines.

In her first interview since marrying West in December 2022, the 31-year-old architect told Vanity Fair that the public perception of the boat ride was far from reality.

Images appeared to show her engaging in a se**al act with the rapper, but Censori insisted she was simply kneeling on a stool and resting her head on West’s lap.

“It was the first time I was really embarrassed,” she admitted.

She explained that the viral moment humiliated her especially because of her father.

Censori emphasized that her aunt was also aboard the boat which made the alleged act impossible.

Still, with West’s pants visibly lowered, the photos quickly went viral, prompting outrage from locals and a lifetime ban from the Venetian boat company.

Officials at Venezia Turismo Motoscafi condemned the couple’s behavior, saying they “completely dissociate” from such acts and confirmed West and Censori would “certainly no longer be welcome” on their vessels.

At the time, Italian authorities reportedly investigated the incident as possible public indecency, though it remains unclear whether charges were ever filed.

Despite the controversy, Censori said she has "grown" as a human being and has learned to not "care" about what people think of her.

Teyana Taylor set to launch directorial debut in 2027
Teyana Taylor set to launch directorial debut in 2027
Alex Warren teases new song 'Fever Dream' release date: 'Really soon' video
Alex Warren teases new song 'Fever Dream' release date: 'Really soon'
Daniel Stern secures legal win after heinous charges thrown out
Daniel Stern secures legal win after heinous charges thrown out
Zendaya stylist hilariously reacts to dramatic Louis Vuitton transformation
Zendaya stylist hilariously reacts to dramatic Louis Vuitton transformation
Mariah Carey sparks lip-sync debate at Winter Olympics 2026
Mariah Carey sparks lip-sync debate at Winter Olympics 2026
Chris Hemsworth 'turns red' with Halle Berry's question about 2026 Avengers video
Chris Hemsworth 'turns red' with Halle Berry's question about 2026 Avengers
Neil Young apologises to fans after heartbreaking decision
Neil Young apologises to fans after heartbreaking decision
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger make holiday decisions before marriage
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger make holiday decisions before marriage