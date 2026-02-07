Bianca Censori breaks silence on viral Venice boat ride with Kanye West

Bianca Censori finally addressed the infamous 2023 incident that saw her and husband Kanye West banned from Venetian water taxis after paparazzi photos sparked global headlines.

In her first interview since marrying West in December 2022, the 31-year-old architect told Vanity Fair that the public perception of the boat ride was far from reality.

Images appeared to show her engaging in a se**al act with the rapper, but Censori insisted she was simply kneeling on a stool and resting her head on West’s lap.

“It was the first time I was really embarrassed,” she admitted.

She explained that the viral moment humiliated her especially because of her father.

Censori emphasized that her aunt was also aboard the boat which made the alleged act impossible.

Still, with West’s pants visibly lowered, the photos quickly went viral, prompting outrage from locals and a lifetime ban from the Venetian boat company.

Officials at Venezia Turismo Motoscafi condemned the couple’s behavior, saying they “completely dissociate” from such acts and confirmed West and Censori would “certainly no longer be welcome” on their vessels.

At the time, Italian authorities reportedly investigated the incident as possible public indecency, though it remains unclear whether charges were ever filed.

Despite the controversy, Censori said she has "grown" as a human being and has learned to not "care" about what people think of her.