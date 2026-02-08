 
Prince William, Kate step back from modern royal approach in shock move

Geo News Digital Desk
February 08, 2026

Prince William and Princess Kate decided not to address a crucial matter, leaving their fans disappointed.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been visibly introducing new rules in the royal household. From protecting the childhood of their children to speaking on issues that attract the young generation, the power couple has been trying to stay relevant.

But, it appears that William and Kate have been following the centuries-old royal protocol, 'Never complain, never explain' amid the ongoing Epstein files case involving members of their family, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson. 

As reported by The Mirror, royal commentator Duncan Larcombe revealed the number one priority of the Waleses at the moment, and that is staying quiet on Andrew's shameful acts. 

He said, "The priority for all members of the royal family at this time is to stay absolutely distant from Andrew."

"From William and Kate's point of view, they just want to carry on as normal, at all costs, not get dragged into commenting, or talking about Andrew whatsoever," the royal expert added. 

However, on the other hand, William's uncle, Prince Edward, took a firm stand against his brother Andrew and extended his support to the victims of Epstein in a bold public statement. 

