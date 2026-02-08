Warner Bros. push back release date of film 'Clayface'

Tom Rhys Harries to play 'Clayface' in standalone film

Clayface, a standalone film on DC Comic book villainous character, has been postponed.

Starring Tom Rhys Harries in the titular role, Clayface was announced as a straight-up body horror film targeted to release on September 11.

The DC Studios chose this release window as it has a history of having successful films including It (2017), The Nun (2018), and It Chapter Two (2019) specifically in the early September corridor.

But the latest move left Comic book fans surprised as the makers have shifted the release date to October 23, 2026, in the Halloween season.

Speak No Evil and The Woman in Black creator James Watkins will be working as director on the project.

Meanwhile, Mike Flanagan, who is famous for films like The Exorcist, Doctor Sleep and The Haunting of Hill House, has written the screenplay of Clayface.

The horror-thriller will also feature Blink Twice star Naomi Ackie, and Mike Minghella, widely known for his role in Spiral: From the book of Saw, and Eddie Marsan.

The plot of the movie is going to revolve around a shape-unstable creature made of magical clay that haunts the Gotham City, varying between villain and ally of Batman.