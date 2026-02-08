Netflix chief makes unexpected remark on Trump's intervention in key deal

Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, has acknowledged Donald Trump’s speculated involvement in the ongoing takeover of Warner Bros. by the streaming giant.

While attending the DGA Awards on Saturday, the Netflix chief was asked his opinion on whether Trump’s interest makes him “nervous”.

“Look, I think he has a keen interest in the entertainment business,” he told Variety’s Marc Malkin at the ceremony’s red carpet.

“He knows about the entertainment business, and he really does care about the health of the industry, the American industry generally, but I think particularly the entertainment industry,” added the media mogul.

However, he further stated that the head of state has “made no indication that he’s going to do anything or be involved in any way that’s improper.”

“This is the DOJ’s deal,” he reaffirmed.

Sarandos additionally asserted his company’s care towards the significant catalogue at Warner Bros., telling the publication, “We’re going to nurture Warner Brothers and HBO and Warner Brothers Television and make those great brands even better for the next century.”

Netflix is currently locked in a tight race with Paramount over the acquisition of the iconic Hollywood studio. Trump recently addressed the speculation about his interest in the clash during an interview with NBC News.

“I haven’t been involved,” he said; before adding, “I must say, I guess I’m considered to be a very strong president [as] I’ve been called by both sides.”

“But I’ve decided I shouldn’t be involved, the Justice Department will handle it,” he confirmed.