Andrew exposed for leaking trade secrets as calls for police probe grow

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s friendship to Jeffrey Epstein was not only based on alleged wild parties, illicit activities, paedophilia and debauchery, it was also an exchange of important information that impacted global trade and international relations.

More revelations are coming out of the three million documents released by the US Department of Justice last week in the Epstein files. And apart from the disturbing email exchange with the convicted paedophile, one correspondence indicated that Andrew had been leaking crucial information.

The former Duke of York’s ‘Special Adviser’ Amit Patel seemed to have sent Andrew four attachments which were “visit reports for Vietnam, Singapore, Hong Kong and Shenzhen in relation to your recent visit to South East Asia”. After five minutes of receiving the email, he forwarded it to the convicted financier.

Andrew receives email at 14.57 and forwards it to Epstein 5 minutes later at 15.02

The email had crucial and confidential information from at least four assessments in 2010 when Andrew was acting as a UK global trade envoy.

Former royal police commander Dai Davies asserts that a criminal investigation of King Charles’s brother is imminent now

“The failure to investigate Andrew across a range of alleged activity is a national scandal on the same scale as Mandelson. These emails show he abused his position,” he told The Sun. “The police simply have to know what was in these emails.”

He continued, “If he has divulged information of national importance, in a position of public trust, when he was funded by taxpayers, that must be investigated as a criminal act.”