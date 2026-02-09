Royal couple delights public with baby announcement: ‘It’s a girl’

As the European royals deal with the onslaught of the recent Epstein scandals that have them on their toes, the Asian royals celebrated a joyful occasion as the family grows.

The public received an exciting news on Sunday when the national public broadcaster in Brunei shared that Prince Abdul Mateen of Brunei and Princess Anisha have welcomed a baby girl.

After the Sultan (the King) of Brunei, who has been reigning since 1967, approved the statement, the announcement was made public.

“In compliance with the orders of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Sa'adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, the Office of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, hereby announces that His Royal Highness Princess Anisha Rosnah binti Adam, wife of His Royal Highness Prince Muda 'Abdul Mateen ibni His Royal Highness Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah, with the permission of Allah Subhanahu Wata'ala, has safely given birth to a daughter on Sunday, 20th, Syaaban, 1447 corresponding to 8th, February, 2026, at 8.50 am.”

Prince Mateen who married his bride last year in London have not yet disclosed the name of the new arrival. The wedding had been a lavish affair with a ten-day celebration.

Even though the newborn is a royal, she will not be included in the line of succession as the country’s constitution and succession laws dictate that the heir should be a direct Muslim made descendant.

Prince Mateen himself is fifth in the line following his brother Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah, Al-Muhtadee Billah’s sons, Prince Abdul Muntaqim and Prince Muhammad Aiman, and Mateen's second-oldest brother, Prince Abdul Malik.