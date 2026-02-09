Holly Willoughby uses Chauffeur after scooter accident

Holly was seen spotted in a grey beanie hat and sunglasses getting into a chauffeur-driven car

Holly Willoughby is trying to avoid driving after knocking over a scooter rider in her £25,000 Mini Cooper.

The former This Morning star, 44, was involved in the incident on August 28, 2025, and pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.

The man also suffered a broken toe during the collision, Lavender Hill Magistrates' court heard on Tuesday.

Holly was given six penalty points and fined £2,444 which included court costs, to be paid within 14 days.

Now, in pictures shared by The Sun, Holly was seen spotted in a grey beanie hat and sunglasses getting into a chauffeur-driven car in Richmond, South West London, on Friday.

Holly, 44, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention in December.

A source said: 'She has been using a chauffeur as she rebuilds her confidence since the incident.

'Holly was really shaken up by the accident. She recently enlisted a car dealer to help sell the Mini because she wants a fresh start.'

This comes after Holly sold her £6.4million family home in Barnes, South West London