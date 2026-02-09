Jessie J is pregnant or not? She clears the air

Jessie J spoke out after fans speculated she was expecting her second child clarifying that her recent performance outfit was the reason behind the chatter.

The 37-year-old singer took to Instagram Sunday February 9 to address the messages she received following her No Secrets tour stop in Las Vegas, where she wore a lace catsuit.

She wrote, “The amount of people messaging/ commenting, asking me if I'm pregnant. No. I am not.”

Jessie explained that her figure was simply the result of natural post-pregnancy changes and timing.

She added, “I just have a little belly since Sky, BUT I also decided to wear a skin tight catsuit on the last day of my period/ovalutation bloatation day.”

She ended her statement with a reminder, “Women can have bellies and NOT be pregnant. What an insane thought. It's mad right?”

Jessie welcomed her son Sky in May 2023 with basketball player Chanan Colman, just over a year after revealing she had suffered a miscarriage.

She has always been candid about her fertility journey, her experiences with motherhood and the criticism she has faced from other parents.