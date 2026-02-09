 
Geo News

Jessie J is pregnant or not? She clears the air

Jessie J welcomed her son Sky in May 2023 with basketball player Chanan Colman

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 09, 2026

Jessie J is pregnant or not? She clears the air
Jessie J is pregnant or not? She clears the air

Jessie J spoke out after fans speculated she was expecting her second child clarifying that her recent performance outfit was the reason behind the chatter.

The 37-year-old singer took to Instagram Sunday February 9 to address the messages she received following her No Secrets tour stop in Las Vegas, where she wore a lace catsuit.

She wrote, “The amount of people messaging/ commenting, asking me if I'm pregnant. No. I am not.”

Jessie explained that her figure was simply the result of natural post-pregnancy changes and timing.

Jessie J is pregnant or not? She clears the air

She added, “I just have a little belly since Sky, BUT I also decided to wear a skin tight catsuit on the last day of my period/ovalutation bloatation day.”

She ended her statement with a reminder, “Women can have bellies and NOT be pregnant. What an insane thought. It's mad right?”

Jessie welcomed her son Sky in May 2023 with basketball player Chanan Colman, just over a year after revealing she had suffered a miscarriage.

She has always been candid about her fertility journey, her experiences with motherhood and the criticism she has faced from other parents.

Cardi B's shocking message to Stefon Diggs 'confirms' breakup rumours
Cardi B's shocking message to Stefon Diggs 'confirms' breakup rumours
Backstreet Boys' fan put Machine Gun Kelly in awkward spot: ‘Tell Me Why?'
Backstreet Boys' fan put Machine Gun Kelly in awkward spot: ‘Tell Me Why?'
Chris Brown snubs Bad Bunny after Half-Time show performance
Chris Brown snubs Bad Bunny after Half-Time show performance
Chase Infiniti reveals Hollywood roots behind her unique name
Chase Infiniti reveals Hollywood roots behind her unique name
Bad Bunny hits reset button on social media in wake of Super Bowl firestorm
Bad Bunny hits reset button on social media in wake of Super Bowl firestorm
Jill Zarin, Taylor Armstrong call Bad Bunny's Super Bowl show ‘worst ever'
Jill Zarin, Taylor Armstrong call Bad Bunny's Super Bowl show ‘worst ever'
Idris Elba reveals why 'Masters of the Universe' is special for him
Idris Elba reveals why 'Masters of the Universe' is special for him
Cardi B, Stefon Diggs face trouble in paradise after Super Bowl loss
Cardi B, Stefon Diggs face trouble in paradise after Super Bowl loss