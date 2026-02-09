Here’s why Bad Bunny wore No. 64 jersey during Super Bowl halftime show

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime show was not only about spectacle but also deeply personal.

The 31-year-old artist, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, wore a cream-colored custom jersey emblazoned with “Ocasio” and the number 64.

NFL Vice President of Communications Brian McCarthy explained on X (formerly Twitter) that the jersey was a nod to family legacy.

It was a tribute to his uncle who once played football.

Bad Bunny also carried an old football inscribed with “Together we are American.”

The ball itself carried history as striped versions were used in night games between 1956 and 1976.

For the unversed, the six-time Grammy winner set the internet buzzing with his performance which he opened in a sugarcane field set, symbolizing Puerto Rico, before transitioning to a front porch scene filled with celebrity cameos including Pedro Pascal, Cardi B, and Alix Earle.

Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin also joined for special performances.

As the show closed, the stadium scoreboard lit up with the words, “The only thing more powerful than hate is love,” echoing Bad Bunny’s Grammy acceptance speech earlier this month.