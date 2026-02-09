Bad Bunny hands Grammy to child actor, not ICE-detained Liam Ramo

Bad Bunny, who thrilled music lovers with an electric performance at Super Bowl halftime show after winning the Grammy for Album of the Year, made headlines for attributing his Grammy to a child, with netizens speculating that he gave the award to the kid detained by ICE.

His move sparked massive reactions from the watchers, with people believing that the kid who was given the award by Bad Bunny was Liam Ramos, the five-year-old who was released from detention center in Texas after ICE agents detained him from his school.

However, it has been confirmed that the child was not Liam but kid model Lincoln Fox, who's half-Argentinian and half-Egyptian.

The star won hearts as he performed his biggest hits while the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots faced off for Super Bowl LIX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif on Sunday.

During the gig, a young boy was shown watching a clip of his recent speech at the Grammy Awards on TV in his family’s living room.

The singer then entered the scene to present the child with a Grammy Award and patted him on the head before continuing his high-energy performance.

Reacting to the musician's gesture, one person wrote on X, “The little boy who Bad Bunny handed his Grammy to at the Super Bowl was Liam Ramos!”

meanwhile, the second one continued, “Little Liam Ramos, the 5-year-old taken by ICE was given Bad Bunny’s Grammy at the Super Bowl halftime show...”

A third person appeared disappointed and slamed the singer's move on X, adding: “The little boy Bad Bunny gives his Grammy to hold and the camera stayed on him for a little bit was that Liam Ramos !????? Somebody tell me!!"