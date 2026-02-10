50 cent adds fuel to Stefon Diggs, Cardi B firestorm

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, just can’t keep his thoughts to himself.

In the wake of Stefon Diggs’ team the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LX loss and intensified speculations surrounding his relationship with Cardi B, the Queens rapper didn’t hesitate to add fuel to the fire.

On Monday, February 9, the Beef actor mocked the NFL player by posting an image of Diggs and Cardi B on Instagram.

“Can you imagine waking up this morning and you done lost this b—h and the Super Bowl,” the 50-year-old actor and rapper captioned the couple’s image.

“I would tell everybody get away from me, have a drink and go back to sleep. LOL,” he added, appearing to reference Diggs’ difficult weekend.

50 Cent’s sarcastic input came after eagle eyed fans noticed the mutual unfollow between the Punteria rapper and the professional football player, just one day after the Patriots’ Super Bowl loss.

Notably Cardi B attended the game at Levi’s Stadium and appeared during Bad Bunny’s halftime performance.

The Up singer and Diggs gone public with their relationship in 2025, making their first official appearance together at a New York Knicks playoff game in May of that year.

Cardi B later confirmed the relationship via Instagram, sharing photos of the couple aboard a yacht.

In November, the pair welcomed their first child together. It is pertinent to note that amid the swirling rumours neither party has confirmed the split at the time of writing.