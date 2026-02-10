 
Prince Harry drops exciting news to give fans break from Andrew saga

King Charles' son makes delightful announcement as tensions in Palace escalate

Areeba Khan
February 10, 2026

Prince Harry's team issued a delightful update, which must be relieving for the royal fans, especially during the Andrew-Epstein traumatic saga.

The official Instagram page of Harry's passion project, Invictus Games, dropped exciting news about Vancouver Whistler 2025.

"The first episode of The Daily Show for the #InvictusGames Vancouver Whistler 2025 is now available on YouTube!" shared the Duke of Sussex's team member.

The social media users will be able to "watch highlights, interviews, and competitor stories from the Games that inspired a year of recovery and resilience."

The new episode is 50 minutes long, featuring Jonathan Edwards, JJ Chalmers and Jody Vance.

In the comments section, fans appeared in good spirits to once again witness the Invictus Games on their TV screens.

It is important to note that Prince Harry made a new statement after Prince William and King Charles joined forces against Andrew-Mountbatten-Windsor.

First, the Prince of Wales extended his support to Epstein victims and expressed concerns over the revelations.

Then, King Charles took firm notice and said that they royals are ready to support an investigation into Andrew's legal documents case. 

