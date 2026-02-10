'Doctor Who' fans are in for surprise as the franchise gets exciting update

BBC Chief Executive discusses the future of 'Doctor Who'

Doctor Who fans are in for a surprise as the future of the franchise once again shines.

Ever since BBC ended its partnership with Disney+ after collaborating for two series, fans were afraid of the future of the mysterious drama series.

But the hope has revived as BBC has confirmed that a Christmas special is on its way and will be released by the end of this year. the current showrunner, Russell T. Davies will be writing the screenplay of the new show.

BBC Studios production Chief Zai Bennett reflected on how they will manage the budget after the loss of those big Disney bucks.

He told Deadline, “For the show to continue long beyond its 2026 Christmas special … the BBC now needs to replace some of that lost budget, which totals millions of pounds per hour.”

When asked if the “studios will stump up some of the lost cash to give the show a long-term future”, the Chief did not share any promising answer to that as he said that he won’t speak for the BBC, but we’re all in it together as far as the commitment with the project is concerned.

In a statement, Bennett added, “We’re a big important part of Doctor Who and are all motivated to make sure Doctor Who has a long and flourishing life,” he told the trade.

He disclosed, “We’ve got the Christmas special coming. After that, it’s time for us all to work on it.”