Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's 'too friendly' dynamics exposed in new claims

By
Tabinda Irfan
February 10, 2026

The things between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni were not like that always.

Lively and Baldoni were started off on a much lighter note – and that early closeness is now stealing the spotlight since the two has engaged in heated legal battle.

The actors created quite a buzz with their on-screen chemistry in 2024 movie It Ends With Us, adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel.

As per shocking new claims from multiple Hollywood insiders, the two now rivals shared stronger bond off camera, as in a 2023 voice memo Lively dubbed Baldoni “as a friend more than anything”, which ultimately resulted in a nasty fallout with Blake’s sexual harassment lawsuit against the director-actor.

A well-known source exclusively shared with Rob Shutter that, "They weren’t just co-stars. They were very friendly. Some would say… too friendly."

"That level of emotional openness early on blurred lines, especially in a professional power dynamic," added the

At the time, insiders claimed, the two shared rather warm, trusting and informal connection, completely opposite to the icy silence that followed during the film’s promotion.

“There was a comfort there that later became part of the problem,” another source noted. “Once things went sour, everyone started reassessing what should — and shouldn’t — have been shared.”

Highlighting the actor’s bond dynamic before the lawsuit, that insider noted that, "They were texting, voice-noting, checking in — not inappropriate, but intimate."

"When trust breaks in that kind of setup, it gets messy fast," they added.

Baldoni vs Lively legal war is set for a trial on May 2026.

