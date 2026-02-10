Timothée Chalamet to reunite with ‘movie dad’ Matthew McConaughey

Timothée Chalamet is set to reunite with Matthew McConaughey, more than a decade after the two appeared together in Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar.

The duo who played father and son in the popular sci-fi feature will be hosted by Variety and CNN for a town hall conversation with the former co-stars.

Described as “a candid discussion about their craft and creative process,” the two actors will be featured in a live onstage exchange, to be filmed at the University of Texas at Austin.

The two actors will also entertain live questions from the audience of students, with McConaughey notably being a former alumnus of the institute.

He has also been teaching film classes at the university’s Moody College of Communication since 2015.

Titled A CNN & Variety Town Hall Event: Timothée Chalamet and Matthew McConaughey, the event will air on February 21.

Amy Entelis, executive producer at CNN, said that the programme between the Oscar nominee and the Oscar winner will “offer a masterclass in craft and creativity”.

While Variety’s co-editor in chief and co-president, Ramin Setoodeh, said that “we love a reunion.”

“We can’t wait to bring together two of the most daring actors in Hollywood,” she added.

Interstellar, released in 2014, was one of Chalamet’s earliest breakthrough roles in Hollywood. He previously described Matthew McConaughey as his “movie dad” in a social media post from 2024.



