Taylor Swift makes final decision about wedding invite to Blake Lively

Taylor Swift gets 'blunt' about Blake Lively's wedding invite

Taylor Swift is gearing up for a fairy tale wedding with Travis Kelce – and determine to forego any drama that comes in the way of her happiness.

Reportedly, the singer-songwriter, 36, is making firm decision about her wedding guest list and one thing for sure – Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds are not in the list.

And that’s a certain “hard no!”

As per multiple sources cited, “They are not invited. Period,” one insider said bluntly about the news revolving around the invite. “Taylor wants a drama-free day, and she no longer trusts Blake or Ryan.”

The friendship fallout dates back to the ongoing legal battle involving Justin Baldoni, which in a surprising turn of events dragged the Blank Space crooner into the headlines after the private conversation was revealed in the court documents.

“Taylor felt exposed and violated,” a source explained. “That crossed a line for her.”

However, there’s a buzz going on that the singer might work on her decision but insider insisted the decision is already made. “There’s no ‘will she or won’t she,’” noted another source. “She won’t.”

The once-famous friendship has quietly turned icy, with only occasional polite texts exchanged. “There’s been an emotional gap for a long time,” a source noted. “Rebuilding trust doesn’t feel possible right now.”

According to sources close to the couple, Swift wants her big day to be whispers, cameras and court dramas free.