Bad Bunny sweeps clean Instagram after Super Bowl halftime show: Here's why

Bad Bunny’s decision to erase his entire Instagram feed just hours after his Super Bowl LX halftime show has ignited a storm of debate, with fans and media split on whether the move was damage control or a calculated rebrand.

The Independent reports that the purge followed criticism from figures like Donald Trump and Jake Paul, who attacked the performance for being “mostly in Spanish” and for its pan American unity message.

Some observers believe the wipe was a direct response to the backlash.

They perceived it as a way to mute the noise and step back from the culture war spotlight.

Total Pro Sports, however, frames the move as part of Bad Bunny’s familiar playbook.

The reggaeton superstar has cleared his Instagram grid before major announcements, often signaling the start of a new album cycle or creative era.

The timing, immediately after one of the most watched broadcasts in the world, suggests a deliberate pivot rather than retreat.

Fans online quickly noticed the disappearing act.

One viral post shared by, captured the mood, “Bad Bunny wiped his entire Instagram by deleting posts, unfollowing everyone, and removing his profile pic right after headlining the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show. Was this on the schedule?”

Taken together, the move looks like both a shield and a signal: silencing detractors while preparing fans for whatever comes next.

And if history is any guide, Bad Bunny’s blank Instagram won’t stay empty for long.