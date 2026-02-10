Lindsey Vonn's injury history revealed after severe tibia fracture at Olympics

Lindsey Vonn made a comeback after a career-threatening injury during the 2026 Olympics, but only on social media.

Vonn was airlifted off the mountain and taken to a hospital after crashing 13 seconds into her Olympic downhill run on Sunday, February 8, 2026.

The next day Vonn revealed that she has a complex fracture in her tibia that required several surgeries.

What raised eyebrows among the Olympic circle was how she got clearance for the 2026 Milan-Cortina after she admitted that she knew the risks involved with a persisting injury.

She wrote, “My ACL and past injuries had nothing to do with my crash whatsoever.”

For the unversed, Lindsey Vonn suffered in a downhill crash on January 30 that ruptured the ACL in her left knee.

This was nine days after another crash left Vonn with a broken ACL, bone bruising, and meniscus damage in her left knee.

This procedure is separate from the partial arthroplasty of her right knee performed in April 2024.

She confessed in her Instagram post, writing, “While yesterday did not end the way I had hoped, and despite the intense physical pain it caused, I have no regrets.”

Let’s take a look at Lindsey Vonn’s long history that spanned over 19 years of struggling with injuries.

Lindsey Vonn injury history revealed here

February 2026: A complex fracture in her tibia that will require multiple surgeries.

January 2026: Ruptured ACL, bone bruising and meniscus damage in her left knee after crash during World Cup downhill in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

January 2019: Impact injury to peroneal nerve.

November 2018: During a training session at Copper Mountain, Colorado, Lindsey Vonn crashed, resulting in three tibial plateau fractures and tears to the lateral collateral ligament and meniscus in her left knee.

November 2016: Fractured humerus in right arm from crash during training at Copper Mountain, Colorado.

August 2015: Broken ankle from crash during training in New Zealand.

February 2016: Multiple fractures in left knee from crash during World Cup super-G in Andorra.

December 2013: MCL sprain in right knee.

November 2013: Ruptured her right ACL from crash in training at Copper Mountain, Colorado.

February 2013: Ruptured ACL and MCL in right knee and tibial plateau fracture in right leg following crash in super-G at world championships.

February 2010: Broken right pinkie from crash in giant slalom at Vancouver Olympics. (Where she’d previously won the downhill gold.)

December 2009: Microfractures in left forearm after crash during giant slalom in Lienz, Austria.

February 2009: Severed tendon in right thumb cutting open champagne bottle at world championships in Val d'Isère, France.

February 2007: Sprained right ACL after crash during training at the world championships in Åre, Sweden.

While Vonn had no regrets going into the Olympics with the risks she knew, it certainly raised questions as to why she was allowed to participate in the 2026 Olympics.