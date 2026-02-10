Lindsey Vonn's injury history revealed after severe tibia fracture at Olympics

February 10, 2026
Lindsey Vonn made a comeback after a career-threatening injury during the 2026 Olympics, but only on social media.
Vonn was airlifted off the mountain and taken to a hospital after crashing 13 seconds into her Olympic downhill run on Sunday, February 8, 2026.
The next day Vonn revealed that she has a complex fracture in her tibia that required several surgeries.
What raised eyebrows among the Olympic circle was how she got clearance for the 2026 Milan-Cortina after she admitted that she knew the risks involved with a persisting injury.
She wrote, “My ACL and past injuries had nothing to do with my crash whatsoever.”
For the unversed, Lindsey Vonn suffered in a downhill crash on January 30 that ruptured the ACL in her left knee.
This was nine days after another crash left Vonn with a broken ACL, bone bruising, and meniscus damage in her left knee.
This procedure is separate from the partial arthroplasty of her right knee performed in April 2024.
She confessed in her Instagram post, writing, “While yesterday did not end the way I had hoped, and despite the intense physical pain it caused, I have no regrets.”
Let’s take a look at Lindsey Vonn’s long history that spanned over 19 years of struggling with injuries.
February 2013: Ruptured ACL and MCL in right knee and tibial plateau fracture in right leg following crash in super-G at world championships.
While Vonn had no regrets going into the Olympics with the risks she knew, it certainly raised questions as to why she was allowed to participate in the 2026 Olympics.