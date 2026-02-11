Kate, William join Canadian public in grieving huge loss after tragedy

Prince, Princess of Wales offer condolences to Canadian victims after tragedy

Prince and Princess of Wales shared their deep condolences after the tragedy that struck the Canadian public and cost them the loss of nine lives.

Prince William and Princess Katherine issued a statement through Instagram, on Wednesday, February 11, which began, "We stand with all Canadians following this morning's appalling tragedy."

The royal couple continued, "Our hearts are with the entire Tumbler Ridge community, and we extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends affected by this devastating loss."

The shooting incident at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School located in British Columbia community resulted in the loss of nine lives, and more injured but the situation was prevented from getting worse because of the courage that the responders immediately showcased.

The future King and Queen also commended the brave responders, writing, "We are so thankful for the courage shown by the students, staff, and emergency responders who acted with selflessness in the face of such violence. W & C."

While the investigations are still underway, police found the gunman dead at the scene of crime, after the emergency responders arrived within two minutes after the Royal Canadian Mounted Police received the reports of an active shooter attacking the school.

As for now, the secondary school and a neighbouring elementary school building are kept under a lockdown.

This comes after King Charles shared a statement expressing similar sentiments for the victims, and commending the brave survivors.