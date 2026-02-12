Prince William’s new crisis manager makes key error amid intense scrutiny

Prince William had been thinking ahead when he had hired a seasoned crisis manager earlier this year, with many speculating it was in relation to his estranged brother Prince Harry.

However, many overlooked the fact that there was a bigger crisis brewing for the royal family, one they may not have anticipated to be blown over to such extent. Despite all the chaos surrounding the Epstein files and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the Prince and Princess of Wales have remained focussed on the task at hand.

Moreover, for the first time, the royal couple had made a statement on the uproar should have worked in their favour, but with the unforgiving public anger over the revelations had only added to their problems.

William had been on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia and his aides had assured that the future king was “100% focused on the job that the British government had asked him to do”, revealed royal correspondent Chris Ship.

But, it seems that the new crisis manager Liza Ravenscroft did not do a good job at her first assignment.

“Kensington Palace had gambled on a pre-tour statement from William and Kate, effectively breaking their silence on the Andrew issue, to keep the damaging Epstein story away from the press coverage of this trip,” Chris wrote in ITV.

“On that measure, you might argue, they failed spectacularly.”

He explained that the “overwhelming” response to their spokesperson’s statement was centred around the phrase ‘is that really it?’, or another similar iteration.

The spokesperson had said that the couple were “deeply concerned” and their “thoughts” are with the victims.

There are thoughts that this lukewarm move from William and Kate came ‘a little too late’ and it had been forced only because the public pressure was growing. The public believes that they could have done or said more give the magnitude of the revelations that have been made.

The statement from the spokesperson also had come right as William landed in Saudi Arabia. It was no wonder that the visit was overshadowed by the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor debacle.