Prince William team declines to comment as bombshell drops on Earthshot

Future monarch William receives upsetting news as he says goodbye to Saudi Arabia tour

Geo News Digital Desk
February 12, 2026

Prince William seems to be in hot water as his passion project, the Earthshot Prize, has come under negative scrutiny.

According to People, the anti-monarchy group Republic submitted a complaint to the Charity Commission to dig deep into one of the founding partners of William's initiative.

A company based in Dubai, DP World, made efforts to start the environment-focused charity. Their CEO, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, has ties with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which has been revealed.

The officials at the Republic said that Sulayem and William were spotted previously on more than one occasion. The CEO also showed his direct support for the charity.

"The seriousness of this matter requires a full and comprehensive investigation," they demanded.

Graham Smith, who is Republic's CEO, said that the future King has "lots of questions to answer" about how much he knew about his uncle Andrew and Epstein. Also, his relationship with Sulayem.

"Earthshot has a duty to do due diligence, to ask questions about donors and where money is coming from. Did they do that here? If so, did William overrule their better judgment? In the context of this widening scandal, we need answers," Graham said.

However, William's Earthshot Prize team avoided commenting on the serious issue. 

