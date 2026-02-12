 
Duchess Sophie dutifully accepts King's orders as Andrew inquiry begins

Duchess of Edinburgh receives key role from King as royals face new challenge

A. Akmal
February 12, 2026

King Charles is relying on his close allies in the royal family as they continue to face a tough situation in light of the emerging scandals.

After the Buckingham Palace had confirmed the monarch’s support for a police investigation on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the Firm has been hoping to distract the public from the debacle and bring focus back to the royals and their work.

Sophie, The Duchess of Edinburgh, proved once again that she is rightly dubbed as the monarch’s ‘secret weapon, to dutifully accept a role for an important event.

The Duchess, dressed monochrome polka dot dress with sheer sleeves, joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for a reception at Windsor Castle to honour carers across the UK on Wednesday. 

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his wife, Victoria Starmer were also in attendance. Prince Edward was not in attendance, but the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were present to support the King.

Sophie was seen speaking to the guests during the special event as she spotlighted the vital contributions carers make to individuals, families, and communities across the UK. 

The Thames Valley Police are currently assessing emails from the Epstein files, which are made up of in three million documents released in the US Department of Justice. In one of the emails, it was indicated that Andrew leaked crucial trade documents to the convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein in 2010, when the shamed royal was an envoy for the UK government.

