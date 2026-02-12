Prince Harry reduced to tears as he joins Britons to mourn big loss

Prince Harry was not able to hold back his tears as he met with grieving Britons following their precious loss.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are quite vocal about creating safe online spaces for children, once again returned to headlines as a new case battle begins against tech giants to hold them accountable.

In Los Angeles, Harry met with British families who claim that the negative effects of social media took the lives of their kids.

In a video shared by BBC Breakfast, King Charles's son was visibly seen emotional as he lauded the bravery of bereaved parents for showing up and standing tall with the aim to fight for secure digital spaces.

According to Daily Mail, Meghan also accompanied her husband, who acknowledged the families for "telling your stories over and over again" with hope to seek "truth, justice and accountability."

Speaking to the people present at the sombre get-together, Harry said,

"We've said time and time again that this is a David versus Goliath situation. I've been in some similar situations myself, vastly different."

The Duke of Sussex quoted his legal battles and how the "other side" in court makes one feel overwhelmed with emotions.

"Do not feel ashamed, do not feel concerned. Even if the judge - as I heard - turned round and asked you not to show emotion," Harry shared.

At the end of his message, the father of Archie and Lilibet expressed gratitude to all the parents for sharing their perspectives as they aim to create a healthy online environment for children.