Meghan Markle hints at next move for her lifestyle brand As Ever

Meghan Markle is giving fans a taste of her upcoming project.

Amid reports that she’s preparing to release a new cookbook in early 2026, the Duchess of Sussex shared several recipes for Valentine’s Day themed cocktails and mocktails, which use ingredients from her lifestyle brand, As Ever. Taking to her official As Ever Instagram page on February 12, Meghan, 44, shared a video showing the preparation of a drink that she’s calling the “As Ever Hibiscus Spritzer.”

“As ever Valentine’s Cocktail & Mocktail Inspo,” the caption read.

Meghan has not confirmed that she will release a cookbook. But back in January, the Daily Mail reported that the former Suits actress is planning a major expansion of As Ever, capitalising on the success of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, which also saw her experimenting with recipes.

According to insiders, the expansion is set for spring, and fans can also expect candles and homeware in addition to a cookbook.

Previously, Meghan contributed a few recipes, as well as the foreword, to the 2018 cookbook,Together: Our Community Cookbook. Whether she’s ready to put pen to paper again remains to be seen.

Until then, here are the Valentine’s Day cocktails and mocktails recipes Meghan has shared:

As ever Hibiscus Spritzer

1 tsp As ever jam of choice

As ever Hibiscus Tea (Chilled)

Top with As ever Brut or Club Soda

Garnish w. Mint

Raspberry Valentine

Add 1 tbsp Raspberry Spread to 4oz Vodka in shaker (Mocktail 3oz Water or Juice)

Add As ever Brut, Club Soda, or Sparkling Cider

Top with splash of Ginger Beer

Strawberry Fizz