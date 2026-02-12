Coleen Rooney shares royal moment with King Charles

Coleen Rooney was among the familiar faces welcomed by King Charles on Wednesday as Buckingham Palace hosted a special reception honouring the dedication of carers across the UK.

The I’m A Celebrity star, has long championed care-focused charities, including Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

On arrival, she offered a respectful curtsy to the monarch before joining him for conversation inside the historic royal residence.

Her commitment to caring causes runs deeply through her own family story.

Years ago, the McLoughlin family opened their home to a little girl named Rosie, initially through respite care before welcoming her permanently.

Rosie lived with Rett syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that causes severe physical and cognitive challenges.

In 2013, at just 14 years old, she passed away after being brought home to spend her final days surrounded by those who loved her most.

The experience left an indelible mark on Rooney, who has often spoken about how caring for Rosie reshaped her understanding of family, resilience and responsibility.

Only last month, Rooney quietly marked 12 years since Rosie’s passing with a heartfelt social media tribute.