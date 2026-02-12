Congressman flags woman in photos with Andrew 'trafficking victim'

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is facing intense scrutiny after a senior US politician publicly claimed that a woman pictured beneath him in photographs taken inside Epstein’s New York mansion was a trafficking victim.

The two images released on January 30 as part of a massive tranche of more than three million Epstein-related documents show Andrew crouching over an unidentified woman inside the convicted sex offender’s home.

During a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington DC, California congressman Ted Lieu held up the images while questioning US Attorney about why he has never faced prosecution.

Lieu argued that the woman depicted qualified as a trafficking victim under the federal Victims Trafficking Protection Act.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor always back in the spotlight

He told the hearing that anyone who participated in Epstein’s operation would be committing a crime, and he criticised it as a failure to pursue Andrew.

Bondi confirmed that the woman’s face had been redacted in accordance with laws protecting potential trafficking victims.

However, she pushed back firmly on the suggestion that the photographs themselves established criminal wrongdoing.

It is not publicly known whether Lieu has had access to additional unredacted material, though some US lawmakers are understood to have reviewed documents not available to the public.

Many women linked to Epstein have previously been designated as trafficking victims under US law.

Police confirmed discussions with specialists regarding allegations that the former Duke shared confidential trade envoy reports with Epstein during his time as the UK’s special representative for trade and investment.

Director of Public Prosecutions said prosecutors remain in close contact with both the Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police but have not yet been asked for formal advice.

Separate documents include claims that a woman was sent to the UK in 2010 for a consensual acts with Andrew.

Another allegation suggests that Andrew and Epstein asked an exotic dancer to participate in Epstein’s Florida property.

Buckingham Palace said earlier this week that it would “stand ready to support” police inquiries if approached.