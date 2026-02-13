 
Geo News

Will Taylor Swift give Sourdough engagement gift to Olympian Breezy Johnson?

Taylor Swift congratulates Olympian Breezy Johnson on engagement after ‘Opalite’ music video release

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 13, 2026

Taylor Swift celebrated Olympian Breezy Johnsons engagement
Taylor Swift celebrated Olympian Breezy Johnson's engagement

Olympic gold medalist Breezy Johnson had a fairytale moment at the 2026 Winter Games when fiancé Connor Watkins proposed at the finish line of her super G event.

The proposal carried a special touch as it had a ring box engraved with lyrics from Taylor Swift’s song The Alchemy.

Johnson took to Instagram to share the news.

“Hey guys… meet Connor! My ex boyfriend! And current fiancé!!!” The post quickly drew attention from Swift herself.

She celebrated the engagement by quoting another lyric from the track, “Where’s the trophy? He just comes running over to me. CONGRATULATIONS!!!”

Fresh off winning Team USA’s first gold medal of the Games, Johnson was thrilled by Swift’s comment and playfully asked for a unique wedding gift.

“I don’t know what’s better Olympic gold or this comment. Sourdough engagement gift please???? would love to teach you to ski,” she replied.

While it remains to be seen whether Swift will deliver her famous homemade sourdough bread to the newly engaged couple, the exchange added a whimsical twist to Johnson’s Olympic triumph.

With her gold medal win, a romantic proposal and the Opalite singer’s lyrical blessing, Breezy Johnson’s engagement has become one of the most heartwarming stories of the Milano Cortina Games.

‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' with Cillian Murphy premieres March 2026
‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' with Cillian Murphy premieres March 2026
Travis Kelce makes shocking revelations about Taylor Swift friends
Travis Kelce makes shocking revelations about Taylor Swift friends
Backstreet Boys eye Super Bowl 2027 halftime show with viral nomination
Backstreet Boys eye Super Bowl 2027 halftime show with viral nomination
Usher shares surprise wedding photos with Jennifer Goicoechea on anniversary
Usher shares surprise wedding photos with Jennifer Goicoechea on anniversary
Kerry Katona enjoys romantic beach stroll with boyfriend Paolo in Dubai
Kerry Katona enjoys romantic beach stroll with boyfriend Paolo in Dubai
Nick Jonas shares surprising reason of being ‘nervous' to marry Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas shares surprising reason of being ‘nervous' to marry Priyanka Chopra
Is 'The Traitors' star Eric Nam friends with BTS?
Is 'The Traitors' star Eric Nam friends with BTS?
Gordon Ramsay's past family troubles mirror Holly and Adam Peaty's issues
Gordon Ramsay's past family troubles mirror Holly and Adam Peaty's issues