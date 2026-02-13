Will Taylor Swift give Sourdough engagement gift to Olympian Breezy Johnson?

Taylor Swift celebrated Olympian Breezy Johnson's engagement

Olympic gold medalist Breezy Johnson had a fairytale moment at the 2026 Winter Games when fiancé Connor Watkins proposed at the finish line of her super G event.

The proposal carried a special touch as it had a ring box engraved with lyrics from Taylor Swift’s song The Alchemy.

Johnson took to Instagram to share the news.

“Hey guys… meet Connor! My ex boyfriend! And current fiancé!!!” The post quickly drew attention from Swift herself.

She celebrated the engagement by quoting another lyric from the track, “Where’s the trophy? He just comes running over to me. CONGRATULATIONS!!!”

Fresh off winning Team USA’s first gold medal of the Games, Johnson was thrilled by Swift’s comment and playfully asked for a unique wedding gift.

“I don’t know what’s better Olympic gold or this comment. Sourdough engagement gift please???? would love to teach you to ski,” she replied.

While it remains to be seen whether Swift will deliver her famous homemade sourdough bread to the newly engaged couple, the exchange added a whimsical twist to Johnson’s Olympic triumph.

With her gold medal win, a romantic proposal and the Opalite singer’s lyrical blessing, Breezy Johnson’s engagement has become one of the most heartwarming stories of the Milano Cortina Games.