UK to ban dual nationals without British passport under new rules

The Home Office has warned that British nationals living abroad are at risk of being denied entry to the UK from February 25 unless they have a valid British passport.

The new border control rules take effect for the first time in 65 years of modern immigration policy.

With these new rules, everyone travelling to the UK will need permission to enter unless they are British or Irish citizens or otherwise exempt.

While visitors must apply for a £16 Electronic Travel Authorisation, dual nationals face a more complex requirement: they must present a British passport or pay £589 for a “certificate of entitlement” attached to their second nationality passport.

The citizens who are naturalised in another country, especially in the EU after Brexit, might be locked out of their own country.

A Home Office spokesperson said the digitisation programme enables a “seamless travel experience” while giving the government greater authority to “stop those who pose a threat.”

The 3 million campaign group requested the government to introduce a low-cost travel authorisation similar to Canada’s system, warning that British citizens risk being “locked out of their own country.”