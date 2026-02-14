Timothée Chalamet reveals his favourite movie of 2025

Elle Fanning hosted a screening for Timothée Chalamet’s 2018 film, Beautiful Boy, in Los Angeles and the actor himself joined the discussion.

The screening, which took place on Thursday, started making social media rounds over the weekend and subsequently revealed many insights from the two actors’ conversation.

One of which was Chalamet sharing his favourite film of the past year, co-incidentally starring the discussion’s host and his former co-star.

The current Oscar frontrunner revealed Sentimental Value to be his favourite title of 2025, the European production starring Norwegian actress Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgård, and Elle Fanning.

Chalamet said that his A Complete Unknown co-star was in “my favourite movie this year” as he named the film, further describing her work in it as “fantastic”.

The American-French actor also referenced The Worst Person in the World, the 2021 film directed by the filmmaker behind Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier. The Danish-Norwegian artist was described as “an amazing director” by Chalamet.

The Marty Supreme actor’s appearance at the Beautiful Boy screening came on the heels of his recent film discussion with Christopher Nolan, where the duo talked about their only collaboration, Interstellar.

Timothée Chalamet had a minor role in the 2014 release, which proved to be one of his early breakout performances.

He has also been on a recent run promoting a career retrospective, appearing for multiple screenings of his past films, like The King, the two installments of Dune, with more planned in the coming days.