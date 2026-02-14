Kim Kardashian,Lewis Hamilton take ‘major step’ after meeting family

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton – from longtime pals to headline making couple? Apparently, yes!

Kardashian and Hamilton have reportedly taken their relationship up a gear after a romantic weekend – and insiders say this isn’t just a casual fling.

“Kim’s long friendship with Lewis is what makes this so different for her. Lewis was upfront and said he didn’t want to risk that for something casual,” a source told Heat magazine.

“Lewis is desperate to be a dad… Kim was really moved by how open and traditional he is. She reassured him she’s prepared to have a family with him.”

Given the SKIMS mogul past health complications, surrogacy is said to be part of the conversation. As per “Kim’s past experience, they’d almost certainly welcome their baby using a surrogate. She still has frozen eggs, so it’s something they’re seriously discussing. Lewis will retire by early next year and is keen to start the process of becoming a dad soon.”

The pair reportedly kicked off their romance at Estelle Manor in the Costwolds, before a stay at London’s Rosewood Hotel and then Paris’ Le Bristol. They later made their public debut at Super Bowl 2026.

The two first crossed paths publicly in 2014, when Kim was married to Kanye west and Lewis was dating Nicole Scherzinger.

“Understandably, Kim is nervous about her new romance,” the insider said referencing Kanye’s past public attacks on her ex Pete Davidson. “Kim’s determined not to let outside drama derail her happiness.”

Still, she’s “completely smitten.”

“For Kim, this feels like a fresh start… She feels safe, adored and excited about building a future together with Lewis.”