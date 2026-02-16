Kanye West legal battle grips Bianca Censori as court issues order

Bianca Censori has been summoned as a witness in husband Kanye West’s legal feud with former staffer.

Tony Saxon, the rapper’s ex-project manager, has submitted the name of his former employer’s wife according to newly obtained court documents.

The trial which is set out to play out in court on February 21 has now lined up Censori as a witness, though it is not yet clear what testimony she will provide, per TMZ.

While Saxon filed his lawsuit against West due to allegations of unethical working conditions and “brutal 16 hour days” labour.

The gossip outlet’s report further noted that the ex-Ye employee claimed “he was hired in September 2021 as project manager, caretaker and 24/7 security” for the rapper’s Malibu residence.

Saxon’s filing also alleged that the Donda creator told him “If you don’t do what I say, you’re not going to work for me,” when he objected to his boss’s dangerous demands.

He claimed that West ordered him to remove his property’s windows and electricity, while he planned to install large generators indoors, something which would have posed “extreme danger”.

Kanye West has denied all of Tony Saxon’s allegations, with a November 2023 filing by his attorney arguing that even if the ex-employee had suffered any damages, it was not the rapper’s doing.