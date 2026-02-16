Who joined Gethin Jones for birthday after Helen Skelton 'friend zoned' him?

Helen and Gethin have been anchoring 'Morning Live' full-time since its relaunch in January 2024

Gethin Jones marked his 48th birthday with friends amid his BBC Morning Live co-host Helen Skelton bombshell statement about their relationship.

Gethin enjoyed a sky trip with Sky Sports presenter Pien Meulensteen, 29, as he took to Instagram on Sunday to share Instagram snaps from the getaway.

Pien also works for ITV and the Premiere League, as well as being part of DAZN's Women's Champions League coverage.

Gethin captioned the snaps: 'A quality few days in Morzine with a top class group 'the padel princesses.'

'First time I went to the mountains I raced half pipe and tried a ski jump, this was around 20 years ago! I've been skiing a few times since then but decided to get my first lesson this time, and guess what, it really helped.

'Waiting for the queen of socials @pienmeulensteen to send some reels. Until then, he's my offering!'

It comes after Helen Skelton opened up about her relationship status with Gethin after headlines speculated about a romance over recent months.

When asked if the pair have been enjoying more romantic dates, she simply told The Mirror: 'No. Well, he's in Manchester working away, so yeah, no, all good.'

Helen stressed the pair are nothing more than 'work friends' and always have been, adding: 'We just work together, we are not together. No, no, no. We are just work friends.

Helen and Gethin have been anchoring Morning Live full-time since its relaunch in January 2024.