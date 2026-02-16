Did any 'Stranger Things' stars attend Maya Hawke’s wedding?

On a romantic Valentine's Day in New York City, Maya Hawke and Christian Lee Hutson officially began their next chapter together, exchanging vows in an intimate yet star-filled ceremony.

The wedding took place at St. George's Episcopal Church, where family, friends, and an array of familiar faces gathered to celebrate the couple's long-awaited union.

The bride's parents, Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, were proudly present. Ethan cut a classic figure in a tailored black suit as he escorted his daughter, holding a bouquet of white flowers before walking her down the aisle.

Thurman opted for a light blue floral outfit that reflected the joyful tone of the day. Their presence underscored the close-knit nature of the celebration, blending Hollywood pedigree with heartfelt family tradition. Guests were treated to an atmosphere that was elegant yet relaxed, reflecting the couple's personal style.

The ceremony quickly turned into a mini cast reunion, as several of Hawke's co-stars from Stranger Things attended. Finn Wolfhard, Joe Keery, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, and Natalie Dyer were all spotted at the church, joined by fellow actors Sam Nivola and Kathryn Newton.

After the vows, guests made their way to The Players Members Club, where the festivities continued with music, laughter, and dancing that lasted well into the evening.