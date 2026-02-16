Sharon Osbourne looks to bring Ozzy back to stage through Hologram tribute

The Black Sabbath frontman passed away at the age of 76 on July 22

Sharon Osbourne shared some of the most memorable years of her life with the legendary late singer Ozzy Osbourne.

The businesswoman, 73, who had been married to the Black Sabbath frontman since 1982, lost her husband seven months ago.

Following his passing, Sharon is reportedly in talks to create a hologram concert of Ozzy's final Black Sabbath gig.

A music industry source told The Sun: 'The plan was always to put the concert out in some form, but naturally, after Ozzy died, everything stopped.

'Sharon is now in a place where she is able to think about work again and is considering the options on the table.

'Talks are ongoing and the offers range from a simple concert film to an Abba Voyage-style show.'

The news comes after Sharon her first Valentine's Day without her late husband Ozzy with a heartfelt post.

In the emotional Instagram tribute, Sharon posted a snap of their hands locked, captioning: 'Forever Valentine,' alongside the infinity sign emoji.