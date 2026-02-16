‘Wuthering Heights' opens with $76.8M, year's biggest box office debut

Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi-starrer rakes massive numbers at box office

Emerald Fennell’s divisive reimagining of Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights has stormed the global box office, earning US$76.8m (£56m, A$108m) in its debut weekend and marking the year’s biggest opening so far.

Starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as Catherine and Heathcliff, the Warner Bros. romantic drama made US$34.8m in North America from 3,682 locations, with studio projections suggesting it will reach $40m by the end of the President’s Day long weekend.

Internationally, the film exceeded expectations with US$42m across 76 territories, bringing its global total to a much higher figure once the long weekend is factored in.

That means the film has already recouped its reported $80m production budget, not including marketing costs.

In Australia, where Robbie and Elordi’s “home field advantage” boosted turnout, the film earned A$6.07m (US$4.3m).

Upcoming releases in Japan, Vietnam, and China are expected to further strengthen its box office run.

Despite its commercial success, Fennell’s adaptation has divided critics.

It holds a 63% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and audiences gave it a B CinemaScore, with only 51% saying they would “definitely recommend” the film.

PostTrak polling showed women made up 76% of ticket buyers in North America, while men dominated audiences overseas.

The film’s strong debut comes as Warner Bros. faces a potential takeover bid from Paramount.

Wuthering Heights marks the studio’s ninth consecutive No. 1 opening, following hits like A Minecraft Movie, Final Destination Bloodlines, and Weapons.