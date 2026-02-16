Glen Powell publicly speaks about 'Texas Chainsaw' reboot for first time

Glen Powell talks about his attachment to the much-anticipated project

Glen Powell has finally spoken publicly about the much-awaited project, Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot.

For a few days, there has been rumours about the 37-year-old actor's attachment to the horror gore venture.

Later, it was confirmed that production company A24 have acquired the rights to make a series on the popular franchise with JT Mollner working on it as director and Powell as producer.

In a recent interview with Variety, the Running Man star publicly spoke about the project confirming his attachment to the project as producer.

During the chat, Glen stated, "The creators are passionate about the project. They have a very strong vision. Everybody around really care. When you have that sort of group mentality protecting something like that; I care about it everybody cares about it."

He admitted that it was long process of finalizing plans on a reboot of Chainsaw Massacre, but the upcoming project is going to be fun.

"I know we’re going to do something really special with it. I’m feeling very very good. It was a long process to get there, but I know we have something really fun ahead", said Anyone But You actor.

When asked if he will be playing the Leatherface, Powell played coy and switched the topic.

Work wise, the Twisters actor is all set to share screen with Margaret Qualley in How to Make a Killing.