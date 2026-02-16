Princess Eugenie's big sacrifice for monarch laid bare

Andrew's family has been going through the toughest phase since the latest release in Epstein case, taking every step carefully to avoid media attention as the former Duke and Duchess of York's conenctions have engulfed the entire family.

King Charles' niece once impressed royals with her deeply emotional decision on her auspicious day.

The Princess left one of the best seats in St. George's Chapel deliberately empty in a gesture rooted in devotion to her grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

Eugenie, now 35, tied the knot with Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle in October 2018, the event drew 850 guests and millions of viewers worldwide. She left a front-row seat empty during the ceremony.

Eagle-eyed royal watchers noticed a conspicuous empty chair, with some speculating it was reserved in memory of a deceased relative or marked the absence of a guest.

However, the chair was left empty for Queen Elizabeth. According to reports, long-standing protocol makes it clear that no guest should be seated ahead of the monarch in a way that would block her line of sight during the service.

A palace aide said about the empty chair: "For Eugenie and Jack's wedding, that seemingly minor adjustment was about making sure the Queen was comfortable and able to watch every moment as her granddaughter married the man she loved."

In Eugenie's case, the Queen chose not to occupy the front-row seat herself, apparently because she did not find it comfortable.

Instead, the late monarch opted to sit in the second row beside her husband Philip, leaving the chair in front intentionally vacant so nothing would block her view of her granddaughter exchanging vows.

Eugenie's gesture won hearts , explaining her lifelong closeness with her grandmother, whom she affectionately called "Grannie."

The then-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, alongside Eugenie's sister , as well as Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall occupied the front row.

In the second row with the Queen and Philip were the then-Prince Charles, Prince William, his wife Catherine, Prince Harry, and Markle, who had married in the same chapel five months earlier.