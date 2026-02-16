Princess Kate's brother's ex named in newly released Epstein emails

James Middleton's ex named in newly released Epstein emails

Princess Kate’s brother, James Middleton, once dated actress and model Donna Air that made quiet society headlines.

Long before she was pictured at Mayfair members’ clubs with James, the model was appearing in a very different set of documents, the newly released Epstein files.

Air was in contact with convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein between 2011 and 2012, several years after his 2008 conviction in Florida.

The correspondence shows attempts to arrange meetings in cities including Paris and New York, with messages routed through Epstein’s longtime associate Lesley Groff.

The exchanges began after Italian hedge-fund manager Tancredi Marchiolo reportedly introduced Air via email, suggesting he meet his “good friend” Donna during a trip to New York.

In April 2012, emails reveal the pair briefly met, with polite follow-ups referencing the encounter as “short.”

Other messages included invitations to social gatherings abroad and light hearted notes about coffee plans and travel schedules. Their last known contact appears to have been in August 2012.

Months later, in early 2013, she was introduced to James Middleton reportedly through his cousin Princess Eugenie and the pair were soon seen together in London.

At the time, James was navigating life away from the glare that surrounds his sister, Princess of Wales, carving out his own path in business and philanthropy.

While there is no suggestion he had any knowledge of Air’s earlier communications.