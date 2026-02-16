Prince William working ‘behind the scenes’ to help Andrew police probe: Details

Prince William has been one of the driving forced behind King Charles as he delivered the final blow to the disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Prince of Wales, who was not quite fond of his shamed uncle, had warned the late Queen Elizabeth II and his father Charles about the risk Andrew posed to the reputation of the royal family and the monarchy itself. However, William was firmly put in his place.

Even though Andrew is ousted from the royal fold, William will not rest until his uncle meets his fate decided by justice.

As the police pursue an investigation into the activities of the King’s brother, William is playing a crucial part of his own.

The future King is reportedly looking into the identities of the protection officers assigned to Prince Andrew during one of his visits with Jeffrey Epstein. He is particularly trying to identify the officers and learn about what happened at Epstein’s 71st Street mansion.

The news comes to light as an ex-Met officer, Paul Page, has contacted Thames Valley Police, who are assessing multiple claims about Andrew.

During 1998 to 2004, Paul worked at the Palace and recorded names of guests in official logs.

“I feel like I have information that could take the police probe forward, and I have a duty to share that,” he told The Sun.

He had noted that when the Queen and her husband the Duke of Edinburgh had guests after hours, the officers “would be furnished with their details”.

However, with Andrew, “women, multiple times a week, we were just told not to question it”.

Last week, William and Kate released a statement via their spokesperson stating that they were “deeply concerned” about the allegations coming up with regards to Andrew. It is likely that the Prince and Princess of Wales are following royal protocol by not releasing a strongly-worded statement but working behind the scenes on the matter.