Prince William makes feelings clear on Andrew in his close circle

Prince William's pal revealed the true feelings of the future monarch before his issued statement, expressing concerns about the wrongdoing of his uncle Andrew.

The former Duke of York, who is no longer enjoying the perks of royal life, has still portrayed the firm in a negative light due to his association with it.

From featuring in a highly inappropriate photo with a mystery woman to constantly backing the paedophile Epstein, the years 2025 and 2026 saw a complete downfall of Andrew.

But eyebrows were raised in the UK when it came to light that he sent official documents to the convicted sex offender in 2020 when he was an envoy of the British Government.

Prince William and King Charles issued stern responses, expressing concerns over the claims, and the Palace shared that any kind of help would be provided to the police in Andrew's probe.

From his extremely delicate Saudi Arabia tour, William's spokesperson shared, "The Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims."

But, a source told Hello! Magazine, which, since the very beginning, William never admired his uncle.

"Everyone knows William's feelings about his uncle. He's never had a close relationship with him," a pal of William shared.

This suggested that Andrew should take advantage of the financial aid he is still receiving from King Charles, as the future monarch, William, might not support any members who cast a negative light on the monarchy.